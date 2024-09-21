Federica Manzon with ‘Alma’ wins the Campiello. The only writer in the top five of the 62nd edition obtained with her book, published by Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, 101 votes out of 287 expressed by the Jury of Anonymous Readers (13 did not express preferences). The announcement took place this evening in the historic Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice. The award was presented by Enrico Carraro, president of Confindustria Veneto and the Fondazione Il Campiello, and the president of Confindustria, Emanuele Orsini.

“Because it is a book that was born on the border, I would like to dedicate my victory, – to all those people who are crossing the bordersespecially the eastern border of Trieste, and they do it by imagining and dreaming of a present, even before a better future. And at a time when in Trieste, even before in other parts of Europe the Schengen Treaty has been suspended and is still suspended, I would like that in some way this little thing of mine could be a good omen to go in another direction instead and not go back”.

The other finalists who competed for the coveted “wellhead” were: Antonio Franchini (“The Fire That You Carry Inside”, Marsilio), who obtained 78 votes, Emanuele Trevi (“The House of the Magician”, Ponte alle Grazie) with 66 votes, Michele Mari (“Locus Desperatus”, Giulio Einaudi publisher) with 33 votes and Vanni Santoni (“It Spreads Everywhere”, Editori Laterza) with 6 votes.

Federica Manzon, 42, originally from Pordenone, who now lives between Milan and Trieste, has written a novel with “Alma” where identity, memory and History – personal, family, of countries – continually seek and escape each other, making Trieste a point of view from which to look at our difficult attempts to understand who we are and where our home is.

The final evening was attended by an audience of about a thousand guests, including institutional guests, representatives of the business world, culture and publishing houses; among them the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and Emanuele Orsini, president of Confindustria.

The Fondazione Il Campiello Award, a lifetime achievement award, was given to journalist and writer Paolo Rumiz. The winners of the other awards provided by the Fondazione Il Campiello were also awarded during the ceremony: the Opera Prima, awarded to Fiammetta Palpati with “La casa delle orfane bianche” (Laurana Editore); the Campiello Natura – Premio Venice Gardens Foundation, won by Emanuela Evangelista with the book “Amazzonia. Una vita nel cuore della foresta” (Editori Laterza); the winners of the second edition of the Campiello Junior, Angelo Petrosino with “Un bambino, una gatta e un cane” (Einaudi Ragazzi) in the 7-10 year category, and Daniela Palumbo with “La notte più bella” (Piemme) for the 11-14 year category.

Finally, it was an opportunity to celebrate the winner of the 29th edition of Campiello Giovani, Giulia Arnoldi, 19 years old from Dalmine (Bergamo), who won the prize with the story “Just before the last agreement”. She was awarded by Cristina Balbo, regional director of Veneto Ovest and Trentino Alto Adige of Intesa Sanpaolo, main sponsor of the prize and exclusive partner of Campiello Giovani.

The closing ceremony of the award organized by the Il Campiello Foundation – Confindustria Veneto was hosted by Francesca Fialdini, a well-known TV host on Rai1, accompanied by Lodo Guenzi, a musician (Lo Stato Sociale) and actor (Biraghi Award 2021). During the evening, there was also a special guest: the singer-songwriter and host Luca Barbarossa who intervened during the show with some musical contributions. A musical composition by maestro Franco Mussida, founder and president of the Cpm Music Institute and Premiata Forneria Marconi, created specifically for the Campiello Award, was also previewed.

With the 62nd edition, the term of president of the Fondazione Il Campiello Enrico Carraro ends. “What Campiello awaits us in the future? It will be increasingly beautiful and increasingly successful”, said the president of Confindustria Veneto. “Our founders were enlightened industrialists because they understood very well more than 60 years ago that there could be no lasting economic growth without cultural growth.

After four years, Walter Veltroni, president of the Jury of Literati, is also leaving. “In these years of work we have had total autonomy and independence: no one has ever tried in any way from outside or inside to influence our work – Veltroni explained – The prestige of the Campiello, and it was not at all easy given its prestigious history, has further grown. We have constantly managed to find the dew point between the strength of the books, the interests of the readers and also the spirit of the times”. The other jurors are Pierluigi Battista, Alessandro Beretta, Federico Bertoni, Daniela Brogi, Silvia Calandrelli, Edoardo Camurri, Chiara Fenogli, Daria Galateria, Lorenzo Tomasin, Roberto Vecchioni and Emanuele Zinato.

(from correspondent Paolo Martini)