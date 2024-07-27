Earthquake of magnitude 4 off the coast of Pozzuoli in the early afternoon: it was a bradyseismic event

Shortly before the 2pm of the early afternoon today, Friday July 26ththe umpteenth earthquake made the city of Naples tremble. Of magnitude 4the shock occurred at off the Gulf of Pozzuoli (to a depth of about 4 kilometers from the surface), but it was heard in several neighborhoods of the historic center of Naples and in the area of Phlegraean FieldsIt was a one-of-a-kind event. bradyseismic according to the data of theINGVthe National Institute of Geology and Volcanology, or a deformation of the ground in which phases of slow subsidence alternate with rapid phases of uplift. These are what cause earthquakes. Today’s shock seems to have been violent and long.

The Fire Brigade and the various police of the cities involved, namely Pozzuoli, Bacoli (the closest to the epicentre) and Naples, are monitoring the incident. At the moment, There appear to be no casualties or injuries. There are also no reports of damage to buildings or property. The shock was felt by many people And in different citiesup to Santa Lucia and on Lungomare Caracciolo, but also on the islands of Procida and Ischia. The Municipality of Pozzuoli published a note on the incident: “The Vesuvius Observatory has communicated to this administration that starting from 1.44 pm, local time, a sequence of seismic events is underway in the Campi Flegrei area with a maximum preliminary magnitude of Md = 4.0 ± 0.3”. Below is the list of civil protection and municipal police numbers to call in case of damage or inconvenience. Finally, the communication from the Municipality also arrives suspension of railway traffic on the Cumana and Circumflegrea lines.

