Campi Flegrei, the earth still trembles. This is why the phenomenon will continue for a long time

Now people are really scaredthe situation ai Phlegraean Fields it gets complicated. Last night there was yet another earthquake earthquake of magnitude 4 and this time it also has caused damage. Rubble fell from some buildings in Naples and they are finished on parked cars. This time too people poured into the streets but now the inhabitants they suspect that the authorities are hiding something: “We are afraid, they don’t tell us the truth.” In the moments immediately after the earthquake, Ansa reports, the switchboard of the Naples fire brigade was literally stormed by phone calls from hundreds of frightened citizens.

Numerous reports, even if in many cases fear motivated the calls in the first place. Growing anguish in the area, after weeks of tremors, which is now also mixed with the anger of the people of Pozzuoli. “It felt like the house was collapsing“, said an alarmed man who took to the street. The director of the Vesuvian Observatory Mauro DeVito he told Canale 21 that “it was a superficial earthquakepeople felt it well especially in the Agnano area, closer to the epicenter. We also expect other eventsbut beyond some fallen rubble, at present there does not appear to be any significant damage to the structures.” For Di Vito “seismic activity continues and will continue. No doubt about this. Land uplift will continue“.

