Campi Flegrei, Musumeci after the meeting with the mayors: “The Major Risks Commission confirms the yellow alert”

“The Major Risks Commission confirms that it maintains the yellow alert” in the Campi Flegrei area. This was said by the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, Nello Musumeci, after a morning of strong tension due to the statements made to the Chamber’s Environment Commission. On that occasion, the minister had raised fears of a possible move to orange alert.

“We asked the Great Risks Commission for an opinion on the situation in the Campi Flegrei. On October 3, the commission, after a meeting, confirmed the yellow alert level, highlighting however the need to deepen the analysis due to the complexity of the topic and the possible evolution of the dynamics of the volcano. New meeting on 27 and 28 October: the hearing of experts began. The commission found that all the results strengthen the hypothesis of the involvement of magma. It does not mean the presence of magma on the surface, but magma has a role in the dynamics which must be continuously monitored”, he told the commission this morning.

At the end of a meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the mayors of the area, the leaders of INGV and the commission and the head of the Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio, Musumeci confirmed the yellow alert. “The commission maintains that the earthquake is evolving and therefore at this moment the yellow alert is largely confirmed. There is no alarm, it must be said clearly,” he underlined.

According to the minister, “the evolution hypothesis” that had been discussed “has now receded. We are relatively calm, taking into account that we are in a dancing area,” he said.

According to Carlo Doglioni, president of INGV, “in recent months the lifting of 1.5 centimeters has tripled compared to previous months, but in the last week there has been a slowdown in this lifting. It is difficult to think that it will not resume in the next few weeks or months, but at this moment there is no evidence of an eruption risk problem, obviously we will continue monitoring.”