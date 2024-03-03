A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded shortly after 10am in the Campi Flegrei area, followed by other phenomena of lesser intensity, the last at 10.08am. Three km depth. The earthquake was also clearly felt in Naples, especially in the surrounding areas and in the Pianura and Fuorigrotta neighborhoods, even on the lower floors of the buildings.

Numerous reports have been received in the crater area, although at the moment there is no news of damage. Many have expressed their fear on social media and in some urban centres, such as Pozzuoli, some have taken to the streets. A seismic swarm of lesser intensity, again with the epicenter in the Campi Flegrei, was also recorded yesterday evening between 10.58pm and 11.03pm (magnitude in this case 1.3 and 1.7).

«There are no reports of damage. The civil protection and municipal police are carrying out all the checks but there are no reports.” Thus the mayor of Pozzuoli, Luigi Manzoni, spoke to Adnkronos after the earthquake recorded this morning in the Campi Flegrei area. «It is part of the bradyseism activity that affects Pozzuoli and was only felt in some areas of the city», explains the mayor.