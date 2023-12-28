FLORENCE. The work of the investigators of the Florence flying squad and the Polstrada continues to give an explanation and a person responsible for the crime.stabbing on 26 December at the A1 service area «Bisenzio» against a 58 year old teacher traveling back to Lombardy, with her two daughtersafter spending the Christmas holidays in Cerveteri (Rome).



The investigators are busy on various fronts with the aim of identifying the fleeing man who, with his face covered, opened the car door, where the teacher had remained alone while her daughters had gone to the service station, and threw her a stab wound to the leg.

The reconstruction of the dynamics of the attack is one of the tasks that the investigations have faced today, also to define under which crime hypothesis to classify the episode. I'm on the ballot multiple types of crime, starting with that of injuries aggravated by the use of a cutting weapon. But the aggressor's action could subsequently also be evaluated in light of a possible, more serious, charge of attempted murder: it is a more remote case in this phase but is taken into account secondly as an aspect to be examined with respect to subsequent investigative developments.

The examination of camera images and the comparison with the story of the attacked are decisive elements for framing the crime to be investigated, but – according to what emerges – in this sense it would be even more important to be able to focus on the motive on which the attacker acted. On the other hand, the results of the scientific police who already carried out tests on the woman's car, a Fiat Cinquecento, on the same day of the stabbing are useful.

The leg wound caused the spread of traces of the woman's blood on the furniture and bodywork but above all we tried to isolate, if there are any, the traces of the attacker, in case he had left fingerprints on the door – when he opened it with a lightning-fast gesture – and in case he had injured himself in the excitement of the blow launched at the teacher and in his sudden retreat at the woman's defensive reaction. He may have made a mistake.

It also rebuilds the route of the used car by the unknown injurer who acted in an environment – that of the motorway – traced in its entirety, a place not at all suitable for hiding. At least his movements must have been recorded on the cameras. The episode dates back to around 1.30pm on December 26th the first to be searched was the woman's ex-husband, who however, yesterday, showed up at a barracks in the Udine area saying that he was reporting to the Florence police station that he was available for any necessary clarifications. After this, his position waned in interest. The investigations are coordinated by the Florence prosecutor's office and are in full progress.