Breakdown or break? Two men are sitting shirtless on camping chairs and drinking beer – on the hard shoulder of a motorway in Italy.

Borghetto- Italy remains a popular travel destination, even for campers. The trip to the campsite is part of the holiday experience – with a fully packed car. A breakdown is annoying, but the camping chair in your luggage makes the wait bearable. That’s what happened to two holidaymakers – but the scenario raises questions.

Car breakdown in Italy: Campers drink beer on the hard shoulder

There they were sitting on the hard shoulder of the A22 motorway near Borghetto in Italy – two men, shirtless. The two camping chairs in which they had made themselves comfortable had been set up next to their empty van. Both had a beer in their hands. Their luggage was spread out over several metres. A person in a passing car had taken the photo, which the Italian newspaper the Dolomites published.

It is unclear why the holidaymakers were sitting so comfortably on the hard shoulder. Perhaps the two had emptied the car in the hope of finding tools or a spare tire. And then waited for help. This is what a Facebook user suspected under the newspaper’s Facebook post: “Apart from the spontaneous picnic, I think they had an emergency and you can see that from the packed luggage. It happened to me: I had a flat tire and the spare tire was in the compartment under all the luggage! Then I had to empty the whole car. But I didn’t stop for a beer afterwards!”

“Was the beer at the bottom?”: Unclear whether the campers stopped because of a breakdown or a break

But was it really a breakdown? Some suspect that the campers were caught on the hard shoulder during their beer break. “Was the beer at the bottom? Is that why they had to clear everything?” joked one user. Another saw the situation more seriously: “I don’t even want to think about whether there was an emergency and the ambulance had to clear the lane. I wonder why everyone thinks they can do what they want and the Rules for the common good not respected”she wrote under the post.

One user commented that people shouldn’t get upset. Such sights are not uncommon. The motorway also didn’t look too busy. If the holidaymakers had to stop because of a car breakdown, they could at least soak up the sun. Regardless of whether it was a breakdown or a break, hopefully the beer was chilled. (hk)