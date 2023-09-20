The 2023 edition of the Parma Camper Show ended with a bang. THE numbers the fair speaks for itself: 400 exhibitors, over 100,000 visitors, more than 600 vehicles presented (some of which were the first for the Italian market), 5 pavilions dedicated to exhibitions. And to all this must be added the occupied surface from recreational vehicles which increased by 20% compared to last year.

Growing sector

“The 2023 Camper Show confirmed the positive trend of the sector on an industrial and tourism level – declared Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma – Technological evolution, confirmed by the exhibitors at the Show who presented many interesting innovations, favors sustainable use of this type of holiday which contributes to the desirable deseasonalization and delocalization of the tourist offer of our country”.

Not just vehicles

Two elements struck the organizers the most: the fact that this edition of the Camper Show involved a greater number of families with children, which means that these vehicles can truly be dedicated to every type of customer; the presentation, alongside the many vehicles on display, of the research conducted by METMaster of tourism economics and management at Bocconi University in Milan, from which it emerged that the camper sector will be a fundamental driver of the restart of international tourism.

Freedom without equal

“Caravaning is the celebration of a holiday regenerating, safe and without restrictionswhich favors local, experiential tourism and the valorisation of the food and wine and cultural offerings of the area – concluded Gloria Oppici, brand manager of the Salone del Camper – The luxury of a camper and caravan holiday is that of freedom“.