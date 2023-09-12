Ford Italia confirms its participation in the Camper Show, with the Italian division of the Blue Oval which for the fifth consecutive year will be present at the event dedicated to vehicles for open-air tourism which is held until 17 September at the Fiera di Parma. On this occasion, Pavilion 3 will host the Ford stand where the new generation of the Transit Custom Nugget will make its national debut.

The new generation of Nugget

Built on the Ford platform launched this year, for the new generations of the market leaders Transit and Tourneo Custom, and designed to offer a comfortable and familiar environment even when on the move, the new Nugget introduces advanced driver assistance and connectivity. Taking inspiration from the luxurious cabin design of the Tourneo Custom, the new generation of Ford’s camper features a range of customisations and superior material quality for a premium and comfortable on-board experience.

The engines

The new Transit Custom Nugget will be available in the Titanium version with lifting roof and 170 HP EcoBlue engine with eight-speed automatic transmission and, for the first time, in the Plug-In Hybrid variant, which shares technology with the Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, combining a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, 11.8kWh/usable battery and electric motor to deliver a combined output of 232hp. Connectivity is guaranteed by Ford SYNC 4 (with Android Auto and Apple Carplay), while a range of advanced safety and driving assistance systems guarantees maximum comfort behind the wheel even during long journeys.

The features of the Ford Transit Custom Nugget

Furthermore, the new Nugget is designed with the popular “multi-zone” configuration which allows occupants to move within the passenger compartment without difficulty, despite the presence of two double beds. The heated and swivel front seats and the three-seater rear bench, with optional heating, allow five to travel in complete comfort. New speakers, standard USB-C ports for passengers, a lifting roof with new self-folding fabric and blackout curtains complete the rich equipment available. Alongside the new Transit Custom Nugget, Ford will showcase an Outdoor version of Bronco, equipped with specific camping accessories such as bike and kayak racks, chairs, tables, tent, barbecue and lamps.