The commercial vehicle Vauxhall Vivaro was transformed from “Alpicamper“ in a camper practical and comfortable. The specialists of the Bavarian city of Lenggries, which is located almost on the German-Austrian border, have set up the Vivaro in two variants. The first is the Alpincamper Vivaro 2 which offers plenty of space for up to two peoplewhile the second is the Alpincamper Vivaro 4 which can accommodate up to four people.

Opel Vivaro converted into a camper by Alpicamper is equipped with a wide range of standard equipment such as air conditioning, a multimedia system including reception digital radio and numerous assistance systems such as the Hill Start Assistcruise control and speed limiter, as well as rear sensors that make maneuvering much easier.

Furthermore, the Alpincamper Vivaro is well prepared for demanding terrain thanks to the rough road package Opel including 25 millimeters more ground clearance and the system Advanced grip control for sand, mud and snow. The camper is propelled by the engine 2.0 liter diesel from 145 HP And 370Nm of torque, associated with the 8-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is equal to 8.0-7.2 l/100 km.

The bodybuilder also offers additional accessories for the two variants of the Opel Vivaro, such as pull-out curtains, rails for attaching a large curtain, off road tyres and even a Solar Panel. Both the four-person and two-person Alpincamper Vivaro remain under a height of two meters despite increased ground clearance and the pop-up roof, and are therefore fully suitable for everyday use.

There is room for the whole family in the Alpincamper Vivaro 4. For daily city trips, the camper has two additional seats in the back, including the attacks isofix for small passengers, in addition to the driver and the swivel front passenger seat. Once the desired destination has been reached, the bench can be converted to a double bed of 1.20×1.95 meters in a few seconds. In addition, the pop-up roof, under which you can comfortably stand or set up a lying surface, measures 1.20 x 1.95 metres. Entry and exit is possible via the front seats. From the upper floor you can enjoy the view of nature through three large windows.

Furthermore, the Alpincamper Vivaro 4 has a kitchen module with space to store all you need in your daily needs and a sink with water tanks sweet and draining. Even the compressor for the cold room it is housed in the kitchen module and is part of the standard equipment. The single burner it is powered by a gas cartridge.

The living room is insulated and fully lined in felt. The side and rear windows, the cockpit and the warm white LED lights ensure cosiness in the evening.

And thanks to the Webasto booster heater, overnight stays in spring or late autumn are comfortably warm inside. The technical equipment is completed lithium battery with EURO 6 charging boosterexternal and internal 220 volt connection and charger for the second battery.

Those who prefer to start the weekend or holiday alone or as a couple will find the ideal solution in the Alpincamper Vivaro 2. The biggest difference to the four-person version is the pop-up roof, which in this case does not offer a standing surface but up to 1.90 meters of headroom.

Here too, the comfortable sofa in the back can be easily converted into a double bed; a 10cm thick mattress ensures a relaxing sleep. The kitchen module has two burners with electric ignition and an integrated sink. Furthermore, an integrated folding table is also provided.

