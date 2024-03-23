Home page World

The St. Kassian fire department pulled a VW California out of the snow at the Valparola Pass. © St. Kassian Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

A shortcut on the way home ended in deep snow for a tourist and his motorhome in the Dolomites. The mountain rescue service had to drag him free.

St. Kassian – The mountain rescue service in St. Kassian in the Ladin part of South Tyrol (Italy) doesn't have an operation like this every day: A tourist got stuck in deep snow at an altitude of almost 2000 meters on a closed Dolomite pass and needed help.

The story happened back in mid-March. The Italian wanted to drive over the 2168 meter high Valparola Pass. But this in turn leads from Val Badia (German: Gadertal) to the high valley of Fodom (German: Buchenstein) in the province of Belluno (Veneto). Anyone who drives over here can enjoy the view of the rock massifs of Monte Averau (2,649 meters) or the Piz Cunturines (3,064 meters) when it is bright and clear.

South Tyrol's pass road was closed for winter – there was half a meter of snow

However, the small pass road is currently closed for the winter and the pass restaurant is also closed. That didn't stop a tourist from Veneto from choosing to return home from a ski weekend in Val Badia via the snow-covered pass.

“This is actually the shortest route,” reports the commander of the St. Kassian fire department, Devis Crazzolara Ippen Media. Because the Italian's journey through the pass became a case for the fire department. “The pass is closed for winter,” Crazzolara continues. “There’s half a meter of snow up there.”

In summer it would be the shortest connection to Veneto

Apparently the holidaymaker was still of the opinion that he would make the journey over the snowy Valparola Pass in his VW California camper. Crazzolara: “The camper had four-wheel drive and the man had put on snow chains.” However, the camper driver had a mishap: “A bolt came out of a snow chain and it broke.”

The Valparola Pass in summer against the backdrop of the Piz Cunturines. © wikipedia/Autodelta86

So the wheel spun and the camper got stuck in the snow. The holidaymaker called the St. Kassian mountain rescue service, which rushed to help with a three-man 4×4 pickup truck and a thick tow rope. The VW California was towed free and was allowed to drive back down to take the official route.

It recently snowed heavily in South Tyrol and there were many avalanches.