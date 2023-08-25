You can now actually buy Max Verstappen’s camper from his youth!

This weekend it’s that time again: the GP of the Netherlands 2023! The whole of the Netherlands is very curious with what lead Max Verstappen will win the race. Because let’s be honest, this season there is absolutely no measure to the performance of the Dutchman. And although there is a chance that things will go wrong this weekend, the public can only be proud of their Dutch athlete.

It all started, of course, with Jos Verstappen. No, we’re not going into Biology first grade where everyone had to giggle, but Max’s career. A large part of Jos Verstappen has sacrificed himself to support Max. Not only financially and as a technician for the karts, but in every way.

Motorhome

Those who have seen the documentaries will know that Jos The Boss drove his son around Europe along the international go-kart tracks in a converted camper van in which they could sleep (well, Max mainly) and take all the junk with them for the races. It was a kind of motor home. And the great thing is: that motorhome is now for sale!

Yes, you can simply buy the Max Verstappen camper on Marktplaats! Yes, the 90-VF-PN is for sale! It is a real bus camper with sleeping places (2 times 200 × 80), refrigerator, gas hob, gas heater and running water.

Bid on the bus of Max and Jos Verstappen

It is an Iveco Daily L3 H2, so very long and nice and high. The bus is equipped with a 2.8 liter turbo diesel with which you can still easily travel through Europe. The bus had major maintenance in 2021, including a new timing belt, tires and batteries. Yes, plural: one for domestic purposes and one for the engine. It’s so handy that if you drop your son off at an Italian gas station in an angry mood, you can still drive on.

And the great thing is, the seller doesn’t even want the top price for it. Bidding is possible from 10 mille. That is almost worth the bus without the special history. So grab your Rabo scanner (with which the photos also seem to have been taken) and buy Max and Jost Verstappen’s camper! You can view the advertisement here!

