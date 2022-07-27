Let’s be honest. Such a regular bus is a great basis for a motorhome, but in reality such a thing is too big and clumsy to really use for that. This load of Defense Mercedes vans, on the other hand, are better contenders. They are spacious enough to stand in, but compact enough for camping. And with a little luck, they’ll be yours for a modest offer.

Bee Domains Movable Property the government currently offers eleven Mercedes vans that were once from the Ministry of Defense. These are Varios that, after seventeen years of production, can be found on almost every corner of the globe as a neighborhood bus, fire brigade, delivery bus or removal van. A good basis for a camper conversion, because wherever you end up, there will always be parts nearby.

The vans were from the Marechaussee and the Landmacht

Due to the slightly weathered paint of the blue Mercedes Vario’s you can still see exactly where the stickers of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee have been. On the rear window of one of the green Mercedes vans we see a sticker of the Army. There is also a red bus in between. With the exception of the most recent example from 2007, these are 815D models. These versions have a 4.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 150 hp and 575 Nm.

Except for one of the green vans, it seems that the Mercedes Varios of Defense are in complete condition, although they do need some love. They seem to have been standing still for a while and have a speck of rust here and there. The counter readings of the blue copies are not too bad. One has even walked only 77,000 kilometers and other copies are around 100,000 kilometers. The youngest van gives an error as mileage.

Buy and go?

A few things to keep in mind before bidding on the Defense Mercedes Varios. On top of your offer there is an additional 15 percent premium. In addition, there is no Certificate of Conformity (CvO) available, so you have to work on that. There is also a chance of Chrome-6 with these vehicles, something to take into account if you want to do something to the paint. Little tip: with a matte black wrap and raised suspension they will look nice and rough.