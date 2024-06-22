Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

A mysterious red stone that can even scratch glass has sparked a heated debate on Facebook. Users are speculating what the piece of rock could be: flint, quartz or fire opal?

Gifhorn Wilsche – A camper discovered a striking red stone on her last trip and took a photo of it on Facebook shared. The discovery immediately aroused the interest of the online community. According to their own statements, their stone appears to be extremely hard and sharp. Its ability to even scratch glass has users speculating: Is it a rare mineral or just ordinary quartz?

The first comments show a wide range of assumptions. One user taps phosphorus and warns: “Be careful!” Phosphorus, known for its flammable properties, would indeed be a dangerous find. Another comment reads: “Google says fire opal.” Fire opals, known for their bright colors, are indeed capable of cutting glass, which could support this assumption. The same applies to flints.

What is the mysterious find? Red quartz, phosphorus or even amber? © Betina Sorge

First guesses: fire opal and phosphorus, bryozoans or flint?

Another user brings an interesting theory into play: “It is best to examine the fine inclusions in the stone. They could be bryozoans, then it would be definitely flint.“ Bryozoans, also known as bryozoans, are tiny aquatic organisms that are sometimes found trapped in rocks. Flint, which consists of quartzcould actually be a possible candidate, as it can also penetrate glass. Other suggestions range from red calcite to agate.

Other users stick to the classic theories. “It’s quartz,” one writes, while another user notes, “Carnelian, perhaps?” Both minerals are fairly common and could also have the properties described. Quartz, in its many varieties, is known for its hardness. Carnelian, a red variety of chalcedony, could also be a possibility due to its color and texture.

Phosphorus or maybe amber? Geologist Marvin Olschewski asked

Geologists or mineralogists could determine the exact type of stone through a detailed examination. Marvin Olschewski, managing director of the geological engineering firm Terra V, nevertheless tries to make a remote diagnosis. When asked by IPPEN.MEDIA: “Amber and phosphorus cannot be distinguished visually due to their similar golden-brown coloration. Therefore, it is advisable to consider other mineralogical characteristics.”

Olschewski continues: “The density of phosphorus, for example, is significantly higher than that of amber. In very salty water (from about 17 percent salt content), amber is buoyant, while phosphorus sinks to the bottom. Further clues to distinguishing them are light or the absence of light. The broken edges of amber shimmer neon to olive green under black light. Phosphorus, on the other hand, glows faintly in the dark due to its phosphorescence. Tests with scratch hardness should be avoided, as both materials are too similar according to the Mohs hardness scale.”

With her discovery, the camper discovered more than just a beautiful stone. She sparked a lively discussion and aroused the curiosity of an entire online community. Whether it is phosphorus, fire opal, flint or something else entirely – the red stone remains a mystery for now. (ls)