Hours after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced that the stadiums that will host matches of the Paulista Championship will have an occupancy limited to 70% of the total, with a requirement to present a complete proof of vaccination, the São Paulo Football Federation stated that it will comply with this determination. .

“The Paulista Football Federation was informed this Wednesday [12] on the determination of the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo, referring to the limitation of the public in 70% in São Paulo stadiums from January 23, the opening date of the Paulista Championship. Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the FPF and clubs in São Paulo have followed all technical and scientific guidelines in the fight against the disease and, in this way, the determination of the Government of São Paulo will be fulfilled. Sao Paulo football.

In addition, the Paulista Federation reinforced that all fans will have to have “the complete vaccination cycle or negative Covid-19 test to enter the stadiums, in addition to the need to use masks”.

João Doria said that the measures will be valid from January 23, when the Paulista Football Championship begins. “The Copinha, the Copa São Paulo that is happening now, although it has repercussions, has a small audience, so there is no need to establish restrictions”, said the official.

