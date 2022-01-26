The Campeonato Mineiro began this Tuesday (25) with the 2-1 victory of Caldense over América-MG at the Ronaldão stadium, in Poços de Caldas. With this result, Veterana takes the lead in the competition with 3 points.

END OF TABOO! Caldense 2 x 1 América-MG

Caldense did not win the @america_mg in Poços de Caldas since 2007, today we break this taboo with goals from Douglas Skilo and Igor Pimenta #ArribaCaldense #veteran #CampeonatoMineiro2022 pic.twitter.com/wGMBbg6LHe — Caldense (@caldenseclube) January 26, 2022

Even playing at home, Caldense adopted a more defensive posture at the beginning of the match. However, time passed and the Veterana began to accumulate opportunities. And in the third of them, in the 34th minute, Íkaro launches for Skilo, who gets rid of the opposing defense and opens the scoring.

After the break, Coelho made several changes, but Veterana remained better and managed to extend the lead, in the 36th minute, with Igor Pimenta. At the end of the match, América-MG still managed to take it out with Carlos Alberto, but the final victory was really for the team from Poços de Caldas.

The teams return to the field for the competition next Sunday (30), when América-MG receives Democrata, and Caldense visits URT.

