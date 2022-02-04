Thanks to Argentine Germán Cano’s eye for goal, Fluminense beat Andax 1-0, this Thursday (3) at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium, and took the 4th position of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship with 6 points.

VEEEEEEENCE THE FLLLLLLUMINEEEENSE! with a goal from @GermancanoofiThe #TimeDeGuerreiros wins the Audax and gets the second victory in the @Cariocao. Sunday, at 16 pm, there’s classic Fla-Flu at Nilton Santos stadium! GO, FLOW! pic.twitter.com/vghTQDeHTZ — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 4, 2022

After coach Abel Braga chose to make many changes in the starting lineup, Tricolor das Laranjeiras had difficulties, especially in the first stage. Even with a weak performance, Fluminense managed to open the scoring in the 40th minute, when Cristiano took a corner, Manoel scored and Cano headed it.

In the second half, Tricolor had some opportunities to extend the lead, but the score remained unchanged until the end.

Fluminense’s next appointment will be on Sunday (6), when they play a classic with Flamengo, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos stadium.

