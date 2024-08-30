The distribution agreement between Campello SpAa company that has been operating in the Italian automotive industry for over 50 years, and SWM-Shineraywhich started with the import and distribution of X30L EV commercial vehicles, and has now also been extended to the historic brand’s SUV line SWMalways linked to the world of two wheels.

The SWM brand

SWM is a motorcycle company founded in the early 70s in Italy, in Palazzolo Milanese, by two pilots and friends both passionate about off-road. Originally an acronym of their surnames, Sironi and Vergani in Vimercate di Milano (SVVM), the brand was later registered as Speedy Working Motors (SWM)considering it more international. SWM immediately achieved success among enthusiasts and professionals, so much so that in just a few years it reached its peak: in 1979 it won the title of best motorcycle of the year and a few years later, in 1981, victory in the World Championship. The latter represents the greatest triumph of the motorcycle manufacturer, which thus became the first in Italy to succeed in such an undertaking. In 2014, the SWM brand was incorporated into Shineray Groupan industrial giant and proponent of a complete system of research, development, production, sales and service for motorcycles, SUVs, MPVs, minibuses, mini-trucks and EVs, with factories in China, Vietnam and Italy.

The agreement with Campello

At the end of 2023, Shineray Group enters into an exclusive agreement with Campello SpA for the import and distribution in Italy of its X30L electric commercial vehicles. The partnership is now consolidated by also extending to SWM SUVs that Campello SpA, representative of SWM Motors for the Italian market, is ready to launch starting from September 2024. The debut of the range in Italy includes the debut of the thermal-powered models G01, G03F And G05able to respond to the customer’s different mobility needs.