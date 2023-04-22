This article is a part of the weekly Materia newsletter, which is sent out every Friday. If you want to sign up to receive it in full, You can do it at this link.

Let’s talk about Campbell’s law and soft power. Of petrodollars and how they buy prestige by taking advantage of our vulnerabilities. From the plot that my colleague Manuel Ansede has uncovered in EL PAÍS, but broadening the focus to better understand the context.

Campbell’s law says that the more an indicator is used for decision making, the more likely it is that both the indicator and the activity it is intended to measure will be corrupted. In the world of science, a clear example is the so-called “publish or perish”: to be someone and have the right to jobs and contracts, you must maintain an unsustainable rate of publication of studies.

This, as Campbell indicates with his law, causes innumerable problematic derivatives: like the Spanish scientist with the record for studies retracted (thrown down) for being academic rubbish: repeated, manipulated or whatever, in order to increase his account of papers.

More information

Or like the most recent case of Rafael Luque, who publishes a study every 37 days and, without blushing, acknowledges that he “polishes” them using the famous ChatGPT (which fails like a fair shotgun). This chemist has been on the list of most cited researchers in the world for five years, compiled by the specialized company Clarivate. A list that determines the position in the ranking One of the most prestigious universities, that of Shanghai: the more “highly cited” scientists you have on your staff, the better university you are. For these institutions, the position on that list is essential; today it is headed by Harvard.

And as Campbell’s law determines, it is so decisive that ranking that it had all the ballots to be corrupted: the system and those who make it up.

For this reason, we jumped from Luque to the list of “highly cited” in Clarivate and to those who try to manipulate him. Ansede discovered that Luque, along with many other Spanish researchers, had stated that his main workplace was Saudi universities for which they do not work. And why do they do it? For money. Saudi Arabian scientific institutions pay well to gain international prestige; some researchers are signed directly. Zero stick to that. But in this scandal we are talking about corruption: receiving money in exchange for lying and telling Clarivate that you work at the King Abdulaziz University, even though you have never set foot on the Arabian peninsula in your life.

Spain, unfortunately, is a world power in that: with 11 researchers, we are the country with the second most scientists who changed their affiliation in exchange for petrodollars, knowing that it was a lie and that, furthermore, they were harming the university that really pays them. at the end of the month.

In this Saudi plot, as in all of them, you have to follow the money trail. And in doing so we discover a character, a professor who acts as an intermediary and who set up a company to enrich himself as a mediator between these Saudi universities and the “highly cited” Spanish scientists who could be bought.

At what point are we? There are open investigations underway, statements by some politicians —but where is the Minister of Science?—, a lot of commotion buried in scientific institutions, nerves among people who have become corrupted, resignations and more dismissals that may be coming.

Reform the scientific system

As in all collective activity, in science there are also human weaknesses and very carnal temptations that slip through the cracks of systems that are not perfect, by no means: that of these rankingsthe valuation indices of scientists, the publications by weight in journals… They need an urgent reform because science is very exposed to Campbell’s law, which, as we can see, is one of the laws of the social sciences that is complied with more roundness.

Especially when there are actors who try to get all the juice out of it. This is where what I mentioned about soft power comes in, that way of gaining influence through cultural or intellectual prestige and not with weapons and financial aggression (hard power). The one that they want to exercise, we are seeing it these years, countries like Qatar or Saudi Arabia. I’m no geopolitical expert, but you don’t have to be Henry Kissinger to see what’s going on.

A couple of weeks ago, Spain announced its collaboration agreement with an artificial intelligence research institute from the United Arab Emirates, ADIA Lab, which had chosen Granada as the location for its European headquarters. And several of the councilors chosen by the Spanish Government to advise it in this field resigned because it is a scientific center “financed by a [Emiratos Árabes Unidos] that it does not recognize the independence of science, that it tramples on the human rights, especially of women, of the LGTBQI+ communities and immigrants”.

“Diplomatic relations are one thing, activism is another, and science is another. Scientists are the ones who have the freedom to decide” Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence

This week we interviewed the person responsible for this conflict, the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas. And her response, in the middle of the Saudi scandal, is striking: “There is no ethical conflict. This is funding, not for a government, not for a center, but for Spanish scientists”, she assured, because “diplomatic relations are one thing, activism is another, and science is another”. And she added: “Or does anyone doubt that a Spanish scientist, if he feels minimally directed in his research, is not going to raise his hand and say that he no longer wants to collaborate with them? Scientists are the ones who have the freedom to decide”.

Petrodollars in space

The “freedom to decide” has a controversial point when we let petrodollars reign, as Luque and the other scientists who allowed themselves to be bought demonstrate. As the editorial in EL PAÍS said, the most powerful consequence of this newspaper’s investigation must be that “those responsible for preparing these rankings review the criteria that apply, especially since some of the most prestigious universities in the world can see their credit affected by the real cause of the high positions of some of them: money”.

The soccer World Cup bought by Qatar and the celebration of Spanish championship matches in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, belong to the same story. Dictatorships that ride on petrodollars in the most popular fields to clean up their international image, such as sports or science.

Or space. The next example is dated: on May 8, two astronauts from Saudi Arabia will fly to the International Space Station. The pilot Ali Al Qarni and the scientist Rayyanah Barnawia cancer specialist, who will become the first Saudi woman in space, will lift off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida as part of the Axiom 2 mission. missions from Axiom are space tourism for the rich; the Axiom 1 moguls paid $50 million each and now the Saudi satrap Mohamed bin Salman is paying. Thanks to the tickets provided by Elon Musk, Bin Salmán will be able to say that his country has already put a woman in space, at the same level as France, Italy or the United Kingdom, and something that Germany or Spain have not achieved.

With his hands stained by the blood of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Prince Bin Salmán greeted the young researcher Barnawi on Monday, but this time with the friendly smile of soft power. That of the soccer super cups, the prestigious universities and the women astronauts. We will continue telling what is behind it, because it sucks.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.