When Campbell Wright competes in his home country at the national championships, he meets a very manageable field of participants. There are 15 athletes in New Zealand who compete in the biathlon, says Wright. Your age: between ten and 50 years. This describes quite well how special it is that at this World Cup in Lenzerheide the great hour of the Campbell Wright is now beating: With two silver medals made of sprint and persecution, he is just the athlete that everyone is looking at.

At home in New Zealand, Wright is unrivaled, but this is how he would never leave it: the Snow Farm, where he learned to ski, is wonderful, New Zealand is an “excellent place to live”, says the 22-year-old, and in general: the people! The fan base at home is so loyal, says Wright, “that you will write me ten messages even after my worst race”.

That Wright in the Switzerland also appears as a tourism officer is primarily due to the fact that he has been standing for the USA for two years and wants to explain a lot. His parents are Americans, Campbell Wright has double citizenship. And if the American flag is hoisted in the Lenzerheide stadium, it feels gratitude, but also a little pain. Wright would have remained too much in the New Zealand Association: “But the success here would not have been possible without America.”

At home in New Zealand, he doesn’t even have to start explaining to people what biathlon is: “This is a waste of time because they don’t understand it.” Wright has learned to ski on the South Island in the small town of Wanaka, a neighbor has brought him to it : She is the owner of the Snow Farm there, the country’s only cross -country skiing area. The shooting range was once built with private money by family and club members, the biathlon world association helped with expert knowledge. Wright was only traveling as a cross -country skier, the former Italian biathlete Luca Bormolini made him shoot at his coaching station in New Zealand.

But to assert yourself as a professional, it took more than Wright’s passion and talent. “If you come from New Zealand and think you are doing biathlon, you can see that this is nothing compared to what the Europeans are doing,” says Wright. So in Europe he looked for other “biathlon refugees”, as he calls them, from smaller nations, and was on ski scooters for training in summer. Mainly to be able to measure yourself against others, but this also saves costs for accommodation or transport. And of course: a group of like -minded people to have more motivates more than having to explain the sport with whom you spend your whole day. “It is totally nice to have people around me who understand me and live the same life and travel as much as I do,” says Wright.

In 2021 he gave his World Cup debut, but the more profile scent he sniffed, the clearer he became that the right framework was needed to jump into the top of the world. Specialists who take care of the growth of the skis, physiotherapists, cooks or very simple: shooting trainer. Costs that the New Zealand Association could not take on. “I was happy and grateful for what I got there,” says Wright, but with the possibilities to train that America offers is a “completely different number”. And now he also has enough teammates to run in a season.

His two silver medals in Lenzerheide were the first podium places in the adult area, but the competition has already registered him before: in 2023 he became a junior world champion in the sprint. A special achievement, because the most speed is important that pressure is highest. At the time, Johannes Thingnes Bö took this success to the note. “If you want to win something with the big ones, you have to win this title,” said Bö now after the persecution in Lenzerheide, and that too: “He has made an impressive race. If I had shot one more mistake, he would have become world champion here. “

And so Wright also provided the most refreshing scenes of this World Cup: When he had successfully brought the last projectile to the finish in the persecution of the decisive fourth shooting, he suddenly looked completely frightened, surprised by himself and his second place. “If I found words for it, I would write a book about it,” says Wright.

Campbell Wright is a big gift for the Americans, as they are still a strong biathlonnation. With 18th place in the overall ranking of the World Cup, Wright is currently her best man, Maxime Germain is just in 45th place. Only four Americans were able to win a World Cup medal in a single race in front of the Exile-Neuseländer Wright. The euphoria at the supervisor team was correspondingly large. Already after the successful sprint race, they had shaved their hair to redeem a betting operation. “I don’t know what you can still shave now,” says Wright. But you also hear from the competition: this Campbell Wright will take care of further occasions.