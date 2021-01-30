The 10 minutes that Facundo Campazzo played in the duel between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs were not enough to avoid the defeat of his team by 119 to 109 or to be able to score on the roster with too many highlights. Although he was greeted by a historical like Gregg Popovich.

The Argentine guard, who this Friday was elected the best of the decade in his position in Spain, got three assists in his presentation against the Texas team. In addition, he stole two balls and suffered the same amount of losses. He could not assert himself in the result with points: only one field goal attempt that failed.

In the middle of the game, when he approached the line to take a throw-in, he was greeted and slapped on the back by Popovich, the Spurs coach who managed Emanuel Ginobili during his years in the NBA. Campazzo is already beginning to make a name for himself in the most important basketball league on the planet. It was not clear what they said, but there was a little greeting between them.

Campazzo and Gregg Popovich, a great connoisseur of Argentine basketball players.

Among his most important plays is a robbery to Lonnie Walker and a subsequent one-handed assist to Monté Morris for Denver’s 11 to convert from three. He also gave Nikola Jokic a nice shot with a goal pass included.

San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan contributed double-double of 30 points and 10 assists. His performance was decisive for the visiting team to achieve the victory by 10 points, in a duel in which the Texan team had 23 units of advantage. In Denver, as usual, the figure was Jokic, who converted 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Spurs and Nuggets are 11-8, but San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference. With Friday’s crash, Campazzo’s team put behind a five-game winning streak. Denver’s next match will be this Sunday, from 5.30 pm (Argentine time), when the Nuggets host the Utah Jazz.

