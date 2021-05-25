The Nuggets are here. The team led by Mike Malone needed to win to avoid going to Portland with a very difficult 0-2 to overcome. And boy did he do it, in a tougher match than it shows a deceptive end result and in which it took, once again, the best version of a Nikola Jokic who never fails to scratch a key victory. The Serbian scored 38 points, with 8 rebounds and 5 assists in a spectacular throwing series: 15 of 20 in field goals and 2 of 4 in triples., with 6 out of 6 from the staff line. And all in 31 minutes of play. The Nuggets franchise player did not need any more, who knows that he has to monopolize the leadership in the absence of Jamal Murray and that the playoffs require immediate concentration and not a look at future rounds that are still mere hypotheses that may or may not be possible. turn into reality. Jokic was the best, he led, scored, protested (a classic) and sentenced when he had to, at the end of a game in which Denver already had an advantage, but that finished when Jusuf Nurkic was eliminated for fouls, early in the fourth quarter. That, and a triple and an assist from Facundo Campazzo, definitely tipped the balance against a team, Terry Sttots’, which never gave up, but settled for victory in the first game.

The Blazers now have the field advantage, but their defensive effort remains questionable (to put it mildly) and doesn’t seem like enough to win a best-of-seven series against Denver, even if they don’t count on Jamal Murray. Of course, Damian Lillard will want to make things difficult, as he has done today; at least in the first half. The point guard has thrown pride when the Nuggets seemed to escape and, with a triple after another, he left his team alive at halftime. Of course, with the typical defects of a system focused only on attack: 31 and 42 points received in the first two quarters, an embarrassment that only intermittently fixed the minutes of Jusuf Nurkic on the track. Lillard had 8 3-pointers at halftime, equaling the all-time record, but he couldn’t keep up in the second half, in which he only scored one more.

The end of the game, by the way, belonged to a fantastic Facundo Campazzo, who was in all of them, drew a blatant controversy from CJ McCollum in the third quarter and was very successful in the final minutes. First, with a pass that passed between McCollum’s own legs and that Jokic transformed into a basket, putting his team up 20 (118-98). And then, with a triple that definitely buried the options of his rivals (121-100, with less than five minutes to go). The Argentine finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 30 minutes and was postulated, one more day, as a fundamental piece in the scheme of Mike Malone, who likes to play with several bases (Monte Morris had another 12 points, with 7 assists) and that he has to shoot as much as he can without Murray. Campazzo, by the way, shot 4 of 10 on field goals and 2 of 4 on triples.He was very active on defense and the Nuggets finished with a +11 with him on the court. A very complete performance, only the second of his career in the playoffs. And it bodes well for theirs, who need to get at least one of the next two games in Portland to regain the home court advantage.

The power of the quartermaster

It seems that what will mark the tie is not going to be, despite everything, the role of the stars. It is assumed that Jokic and Lillard will move at their usual level and that their performances will be like they are today, formidable. The Serbian finished with tremendous numbers, and the point guard (42 + 4 + 10 in more than 42 minutes), did not fall short. However, the mayor’s office will play a fundamental role in a tie with an uncertain future, in terms of result and duration. Everything will depend on the mental strength of the Blazers, with the project in check and Terry Sttots on the line. They have been many years trying to advance a project that was left with the Western 2019 finals as a limit, in a year in which they took advantage of the weak part of the table to access the penultimate round of the playoffs. But of course, that seems little considering the years that the team has been building around Damian Lillard. The ceiling is low, the chances of ring practically none and, in this series, the fear of glimpsing the end of an era for the franchise can be key to deciding the elimination.

There the secondary ones will enter. The Blazers need more from Carmelo Anthony, who was a shadow of the man who scored 18 points with 4 triples in the first game of the series; in this, only 5 points with 1 of 5 in shots and a -24 with him on the track. The good part for them is the good role of Norman Powell (15 points), that Nurkic is on the rise (7 + 13 and the only light in defense) and that CJ McCollum is still a sure thing: 21 points, with 9 of 12 in shots. In the Nuggets, things have worked well in that regard: 18 from Michael Porter Jr., 13 from Aaron Gordon, 9 from Austin Rivers and 15 from an incredible Paul Millsap, who contributes points, as well as grit and veterancy. There will be the key to the series, in that quartermaster that sometimes decides championships and that, in this case, it will be essential to glimpse the end of a series that, without Jamal Murray, has an uncertain ending. At the moment, field advantage for the Blazers, but with a victory that reinforces the Nuggets, who face the playoffs with nothing to lose without one of their stars, a shame a few months ago, when they were legitimate candidates for the title. Now, the story is another. And it will be written by Jokic, Lillard and their lieutenants. We’ll see who prevails in the end.