The finalist of the West, and a team with enormous expectations at the start of the season, does not start. It will get better, sure, but right now it is debatable whether enough to be one of the true Wannabes from a West where the battle promises to be really tough: Denver Nuggets is 1-4 after losing (103-106) to Phoenix Suns, right now the best team in the NBA (5-1), one capable of overcoming with two victories in back to back the most difficult double in the league, surely: Utah-Denver, two first-rate rivals in two very complicated pavilions due to their famous altitude.

With more rest, the Nuggets had a good chance to gift themselves a prestigious victory that ultimately did not come. They fought, they came back … and finally they could only make the defeat more frustrating, closed with a very complicated triple to force the extension of Jamal Murray, who did not enter. It was the end of a futile reaction but one that showed, to say the least, that the Nuggets have more inside than they are teaching: 82-94 with 9 minutes remaining to 98-97 with 2:41 left. A 16-3 that smelled like a heroic victory but was extinguished with a couple of flashes (including a tremendous triple) from Devin Booker (22 points) and the final appearance, with a basket and the final free throws, by Chris Paul (21 points, 5 rebounds, assists). The tremendous couple of backcourt, and a challenge won by Monty Williams (and claimed by Paul) with 100-102 they launched some excellent Suns, with a Mikal Bridges who is already anything but a secret (14 points and 4 triples for a sensational defensive forward) and a DeAndre Ayton who played one of the best games of the season (22 + 11) because he took advantage of the minutes in which the foul problems sat Nikola Jokic. It was that simple for the Nassau giant.

The Suns are going for it, as it seemed sung after their excellent finale last season and the arrival of Chris Paul, while the Nuggets need to shake off a bad start they have, that’s the worst, visible and objective reasons. In the starting quintet, the march is irregular. Jokic (this time 17 + 9 + 11) always dominates but this time he was missing too much for fouls and Murray appeared in the comeback (31 points, home-brand shots); but the Gary Harris-Will Barton duo was a disaster (9 points, 3/16 shooting).

And on the bench things are much worse. Without Michael Porter Jr, options were minimized, with a turnover of guards that does not finish fitting, an ineffective PJ Dozier and a Monte Morris that accumulates minutes as a solid asset at least. Facundo Campazzo, for his part, continues to suffer in this beginning of NBA adventure: this time only four minutes and a personal foul as the only statistical data. Nothing else. A -6 on the court and problems next to Morris because he handles the ball and thus leaves the Argentine without the option of starting plays of pick and roll, the weapon with which a former Real Madrid player who also he suffered terribly in defense because Chris Paul always looked for him. One of the best point guards in history is a bad opponent in any case, but a terrifying one when minutes are scarce in full adaptation to NBA life.