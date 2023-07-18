Three years after leaving for the NBA in search of the American dream, Facundo Campazzo returns to Real Madrid. The Chamartín club announced this Tuesday the return of the Argentine point guard, who signs until June 30, 2027 and will officiate as the main game director of the team coached by Chus Mateo.

It will be the second stage at Real Madrid for the player born 32 years ago in the Argentine town of Córdoba. In the previous one, between 2014 and 2020 -although with a hiatus of two seasons in which he played on loan at UCAM Murcia-, Campazzo amassed eleven titles with the white elastic: two Euroleagues, three Leagues, two Copas del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups. In addition, he was chosen twice within the ideal five of the ACB (2018-19 and 2019-20), he became MVP of the ACB final in the 2018-19 campaign, he was also MVP of the Super Cup twice (2019 and 2020) and once MVP of the Copa del Rey (2020).

A series of achievements to which must be added the eight medals he has won with the Argentine team: three gold (2012 South American Championship, 2019 Pan American Games and 2022 AmeriCup), four silver (2014 South American Championship, AmeriCup of 2015 and 2017 and World Cup of 2019) and one of Bronze (AmeriCup of 2013). In addition, he has been chosen in the best five of the AmeriCup in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 editions.

Key to the successes of Real Madrid in the heyday of Pablo Laso on the bench, Campazzo, who had landed in Chamartín in the summer of 2014 from Peñarol, left the ‘white house’ six years later to embark on the adventure of the NBA, accepting the offer made to him by the Denver Nuggets in which he never managed to play the role he aspired to.

For this, the Argentine had to pay the termination clause of six million euros that included his contract with Real Madrid. The club and the player agreed to a payment system in installments that complicated his return to the Spanish capital when, at the end of last year, he became a free agent after the Dallas Mavericks, his last team in the NBA, decided to cut him . That is where the Red Star entered the scene, which put on the table a dizzying offer of 1.8 million euros net for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign and 2.5 million for the next.

The beginnings of the Argentine in Belgrade were complicated, since the Serbian club was weighed down by a sanction imposed by the Euroleague Finance Panel that prevented him from registering new players until February 28, 2023, motivated by a series of non-payments and erroneous documentation. that he had delivered to the organization of the highest continental club competition, which infringed the financial stability and fair play regulations. Hence, Campazzo saw his participation limited to domestic competitions during the first months in which he wore the Red Star shirt.

However, once the sanction was lifted, he once again left his mark on the great basketball showcase of the Old Continent with averages of 15 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and a PIR of 18.7 in the nine games he played. He played under the orders of Dusko Ivanovic.

Double with the Chacho



Despite his good records at Red Star and having another year on his contract, Campazzo always had higher sights and took advantage of the low amount stipulated in his exit clause (50,000 euros) to agree his return to the WiZink Center, where he wants to marvel at new with his boundless imagination. “It means a lot, both for me and for my family, to return to what I feel is my home,” he declared in his ‘rentrée’ as a Real Madrid player.

Facu would receive three million euros gross for each of the four seasons it has signed with Real Madrid, but from that amount must be deducted the 2.6 million that it still has to pay to the Chamartín club for its departure to the NBA in November 2020, which will bring his net earnings to just over a million a year.

The Argentinian will share the point guard position with the recently renewed Sergio Rodríguez and, in principle, also with Carlos Alocén, who also extended his contract but who could go out on loan in search of minutes, after spending the last season in the dry dock after he the hand tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee on February 13, 2022.

Once Campazzo’s return is tied, the great challenge for Real Madrid facing a season in which they will try to revalidate the Euroleague title and storm the Endesa League is to convince Walter Tavares to renew his contract until 2026, ignoring the siren songs heard by the Cape Verdean center from the NBA.