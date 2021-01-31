With 11 points from Facundo Campazzo, who had his best performance in the NBA, and another brilliant performance from Serbian Nikola Jokic (double-double of 47 points and 11 rebounds), Denver decisively beat Utah 128-117 at home and cut him off a streak of eleven wins in a row. The Cordoba, who had not scored in three games, played little in the first two quarters, but in the second half he was encouraged to more and finished with 2-4 triples, 1-1 doubles and 3-4 free, in addition to two rebounds and five assists, in just over 19 minutes on the court.

The Jazz they are the sensation team so far this regular season. They lead the Western Conference table, now with 15 wins and five falls, the best record in the league. And they came to the duel this Sunday as the great favorites, after winning their last eleven games played.

But to Nuggets -also in a positive moment, with seven celebrations in the last ten games (now 8 in 11) – the statistics mattered little to them. They dominated at times, set the pace and took revenge for the loss they had suffered at the hands of Utah exactly two weeks ago, when they lost on the road 109-105. Campazzo had scored five points that day.

This Sunday he got a little more than double. And that in the first half was not fine with his shots to the basket. The Cordovan entered with less than a minute to go to the close of the first quarter and was on the court until five minutes into the second. He went into the break with two rebounds and two assists on his personal account.

In the second set, above, he had received a strong blow -although without intention- from Joel english in the face, when he was trying to avoid that the Australian forward settled down to shoot at the basket.

The Nuggets had already made a good difference to Utah, the best team so far in the championship, which they beat 79-54.

But in the second half, Facu turned on. He stepped onto the floor again at 8 minutes into the third quarter and closed that set with his first five points, a triple, in which he was assisted by Jokic, and two free games.

In the last period he scored six more points, thanks to another from the line of three, a doubles and a free one. But he also improved his assists stat: In the first seven minutes of that quarter, he had three that allowed Denver to add seven points on his scoreboard.

The Argentine base thus closed his best game in the NBA and cut a three-game drought without points. He had been zero in that statistic in Friday’s loss to San Antonio by 119 to 109 and in victories against Miami by 104 to 82 and against Dallas by 117 to 113, both last week.

Beyond the good contribution of Campazzo, the great figure of Denver was Jokic. The unstoppable Serbian scored his 20th double-double in the last 20 games he played. He equaled his personal best of 47 points (4-4 triples, 13-22 doubles and 9-10 free) and also added 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Croatian Bojan bogdanovic, with 29 points, he was the top scorer for Utah, who was far from his best performance, but continues to lead in the West.

Denver will appear again this Monday at home against the Detroit Pistons, penultimate in the East table, from 23 in Argentina.

