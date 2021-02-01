Facu Campazzo, just after playing his best NBA game so far, he attended to Basket A Day (Movistar +) to talk about his recent award at the ACB, the competition he abandoned at the end of last year. The Argentine was awarded, by popular vote, as MVP of the Decade in the Endesa League and that is the reason why he wanted to review aspects of the seasons he spent in it.

“It makes me very happy to receive an award of such magnitude”, he admitted, also stressing that he won the final against a Llull with whom he shared a position and who has achieved so many successes at Real Madrid: “Being in this final with Sergi also has a special point. He is a friend and with him close I lived very beautiful things. He, quietly, could have taken him too”.

“Both in Madrid and Murcia they helped me a lot to give me confidence and show that I could play this competition”He pointed out, since for two years he was on loan from the whites.

“If they had told me ten years ago, I would not have believed it. These six years were the ones that practically shaped me as a player and as a person”, rescued: “Titles, sometimes like this, take a backseat”.

With Real Madrid the base from Córdoba won 2 Euroleague, 3 Leagues, 2 Cups and 3 Super Cups plus a four individual awards of importance. This MVP of the Decade is nothing more than the confirmation of the success he achieved in such a short time.

He also wanted to give great value to what Pablo Laso achieved, on a collective and personal level: “He is a legend. At the time he was a player and that helps in the day-to-day. When to rest, when to put some cane … He has been able to assemble a team with a lot of talent. Personally, he helped me a lot; he was a base and, being demanding, he wanted to find my best version to help the team “.