Facundo Campazzo surprised more than one fan on his arrival at the NBA During the past year. So much so that, due to its performance and timeliness in the Denver nuggets, the Argentine base was one of the 20 players chosen for the Rising Stars, the match of emerging stars that this year will not be played for the reduction of the format of the All-star in its 2021 edition.

Campazzo and a very special recognition from the NBA.

For the pandemic of coronavirus, the NBA decided that the events of the weekend of the All-Star Game will be concentrated in a single day, on April 7 in Atlanta, Georgia. Therefore, the Rising Stars will not be contested, although the Cordoba was recognized and selected as one of the ten members of the world team (World Team, rival of the USTeam), between first and second year players.

The designation was made by assistants from each of the 30 teams in the most important league in the world and this was reported by the NBA in a statement: “Campazzo has made an instant impact from the bench at the Denver Nuggets. The addition of a world-famous passing artist to one of the funniest offenses in the league has been as successful as advertised.”. The recognition is a treat for Facu who, in his first season in the elite with Denver, averaged 5.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1 steal in 30 games played (16.3 minutes), one of them as headline.

THOSE SELECTED BY THE NBA FOR THE RISING STARS

World Team: Facundo Campazzo (Argentina / Denver Nuggets) , Precious Achiuwa (Nigeria / Miami Heat), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada / New Orleans Pelicans), Deni Avdija (Israel / Washington Wizards), RJ Barrett (Canada / New York Knicks), Brandon Clarke (Canada / Memphis Grizzlies), Luguentz Dort (Canada / Oklahoma City Thunder), Rui Hachimura (Japan / Washington Wizards), Theo Maledon (France / Oklahoma City Thunder) and Mychal Mulder (Canada / Golden State Warriors).

Team USA: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) ), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors).