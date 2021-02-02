Denver’s Ball Arena was empty as it often is in this new normal in times of pandemic. However, it was 11pm, the time when the players, including Facundo Campazzo, had to be changed to play against Detroit for a new NBA day. However, at that point the players were leaving for their residences.

What happened? The NBA issued a statement in which it stated that they considered the Detroit squad with inconclusive results in coronavirus tests. then, all the Pistons players were evaluated as “close contacts” and thus they did not reach the minimum eight to play. Outcome: game canceled.

The problem is that the Pistons play this midnight against Utah, so in a few hours they must leave Denver, whose home team faces the Lakers at midnight Thursday. The calendar is tightening, the Covid is lurking, and the NBA is having problems rescheduling games, with almost a score already suspended. How will they solve it?

Harris (Denver) and Grant (Detroit) were joking until they broke the news (AP).

The new measure of the NBA is that, if a positive is found in a team, the games are suspended until all the players are tested. On Monday night, the Detroit and Denver players were on the court, talking to each other, waiting for the time to warm up, when they communicated the decision. From laughter to gestures of bitterness.

Because with these repeated situations, nothing good is assured regarding the tournament. For example, Denver was one of the teams that had been able to play every game, until last night.