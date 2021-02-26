Facundo Campazzo came to the NBA generating many expectations. After a brilliant career in Europe, he landed in Denver, in one of the NBA franchises with the best health: with present, future and in the broadest shortlist of contenders for the ring. His “preseason” was more than good, he impressed technicians and fans and the compliments were not long in coming. Shortly after, after his first performances, poor in minutes and in statistical contribution, the kind words turned into murmurs and distrust. A roller coaster of emotions that he managed to perfection. As he does everything on the track: without great fuss, but with clear objectives and the necessary work. In a virtual press conference, organized by Team Facu, the Argentine base has taken stock of all this. Reviewing from his adaptation to the league to his entry into the rotation and increasing his prominence.

“I knew I was coming to a different place and that the adaptation process was going to fulfill its factor; in fact, I keep trying to adapt as quickly as possible. It’s a totally different league, four months ago I was playing with another team, with Real Madrid , in another league, in another competition, and from one day to the next it was a 360 ° change. I knew what was coming, I knew more or less what my role was going to be and I knew that I was going to carry out its process “, begins by declaring at the conference. In his first 22 games, Campazzo was only able to average 3.5 points and 1.6 assists in just 11.8 minutes he was on the court. Along the way, outstanding performances, such as 26 points in a back to back versus Minnesota who threw the bells to flight too early. Again. Now, that they resonate with force again, it is already with a solidity that drives away any hesitation. In the last seven games, the Facu he is at 11.1 points, 3.7 assists, 2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. All this in 29.2 minutes of play. “I think I already feel very confident, I know the league better and the rivals better. I feel better when we play again against the teams we have already played. It is part of the whole adaptation and every day that passes I feel better. Also. I’m getting to know my teammates more, they are new and play in a different way “, declares about it.

His entry into Mike Malone’s rotation has been progressive. Catalyzed, surely, by an accumulation of casualties that, little by little, were opening more and more doors. Natural situations of a season for which you always have to be prepared. “He plays hard, no matter if it is 2, 10, 20 or 30 minutes, he will always play the same way. What he lacks in height, he completely makes up for in the size of his heart and his competitive spirit.”, The franchise technician even said, when the point guard was most questioned, referring to his persistence and dedication. Campazzo, who has bounced more than one ball, has always been aware of this: “The accumulation of games was an important factor and it took its toll on us with some injuries, that made the rookies or those of us who did not play so many minutes always have to be prepared. This is constantly changing and you have to be prepared. One day you may not play and the next you may be a starter “, Explain. So far this season, it has been on one occasion, against Boston; game in which, in addition, he accumulated his highest minute of the course (39 minutes), 15 points and 8 assists.

The NBA, a new basketball world

The debate over whether in the NBA he defends himself more or less is eternal. At the press conference, which was attended by more than 60 journalists, he also appeared. For Campazzo, the question does not admit of discussion: “It is true that there are more spaces, but at the same time you have much more athletic players who come to you in half a second, that must be taken into account. Later they say that here they do not defend themselves, but they defend themselves a lot “. In addition, he assures, it is done in a very special way to which he is adapting: “Sometimes they let you play a little more physical and sometimes not, so it is important that when you defend cracks like Lillard, Curry, Westbrook, Durant, LeBron or whatever, you show your hands, because they are good at taking fouls, they are very smart. That’s something new to me. “ Explain.

Despite this, it seems natural that players like Luka Doncic, due to their characteristics, can find more facilities to fill in their points box in a league like the NBA: “I understand that Luka says that scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe, because he has incredible talent. It costs me an egg to score.I’m throwing out prayers sometimes He has incredible talent, he did it in the Euroleague too “, clarifies about his former teammate at Real Madrid, with whom he conquered the maximum continental tournament in 2018. To improve in this aspect, and to continue working his way in the best league in the world, he is clear about one of the points to always have consider: “To stay in the NBA, I have to keep up with my 3-point shot.”. The era of triples. The same one he suffered in the last game, against the Washington Wizards, in a play with multiple readings: he missed, but his teammates, in an improvisation in which nobody attacked the paint, gave him the responsibility of the final shot.

Currently, his shooting percentage from long distance stands at 37.6%. With him and his non-negotiable sacrifice, he hopes to continue filling in pages of a story that, as he strives to demonstrate, has only just begun: “Maybe now more videos are being seen and those things that come up from my plays, but I try to spend my energy to help my teammates and do things to try to win the games. At the end of the day, that’s what matters. Yes. after I make a name for myself or not, it will be a consequence of the work I do “, concludes. Facundo Campazzo, the same as always. Little by little, also in the NBA.