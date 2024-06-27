Campari: nervous start on the stock market in the wake of the Lagfin investigation

Nervous start on the stock market for Campari, after the news that came out late yesterday evening regarding the opening of an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza into Lagfin, the Luxembourg holding company which is the majority shareholder of the company into an alleged tax evasion of over one billion euros, on a taxable base of approximately 5 billion.



At the opening of trading the stock slipped to -2.90%, and then recovered during the first trading, reaching -1.94% just under half an hour after the start.

Also yesterday evening, the group clarified “that neither Davide Campari-Milano Nv, nor any of its subsidiaries are being investigated by the authorities“. And consequently, “no impact is expected for Davide Campari-Milano Nv nor for any of its companies”.