Campari wants to buy Courvoisier cognac for 1.2 billion

Campari decided to purchase the cognac associated with Napoleon III. The group is preparing to conclude the acquisition of the historic French brand Courvoisier for a sum of approximately 1.2 billion euros. Courvoisier, selected as a supplier by the House of Emperor Napoleon III, is currently owned by the large American company Beam Suntory. Corriere della Sera writes it. Negotiations are at an advanced stage and should be finalized by 2024. This operation represents the largest acquisition in Campari's history, which shows considerable optimism regarding Courvoisier's development prospects.



Read also: Berlusconi: Villa Campari will not be sold, it will remain in Marina

In recent years, the brand's prestige has been tarnished as Beam Suntory has given greater priority to other alcoholic beverages. Campari aims to restore prestige to the label, bringing it back to the glories of the Belle Epoque, when Courvoisier cognac was served during the inaugural dinner of the Eiffel Tower and at the opening of the Moulin Rouge in Paris. Founded in 1828 by Félix Courvoisier in Jarnac, near Cognac, the Maison Courvoisier is one of the four main “houses” producing cognac.

Read also: Esselunga launches the challenge to Tannico: online wine shop with 1400 wines

The price of its bottles ranges from $35 to over $2,000, and in 2022 the brand reported sales of $249 million, with 60% of sales in the United States. However, between January and October 2023, turnover fell by 33% to 148 million, due to inflation and the contraction following the peak in consumption during the pandemic. With the acquisition of the Courvoisier brand, Campari will also get the castle that serves as the company's headquarters, production facilities and a warehouse of aging cognac, with a book value of around 365 million. This operation will strengthen the group's presence in France, where it has made seven acquisitions since 2016, investing approximately 2.2 billion euros.

Campari on the stock market -5% after purchasing Courvoisier cognac

Start under pressure for Campari on the stock market. The stock dropped 5% at the opening. The group has entered into exclusive negotiations with Beam Suntory to acquire 100% of Beam Holding France, which in turn owns the Courvoisier cognac brand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

