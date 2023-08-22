In the first half of 2023, Campari recorded improved revenues and profitability





Campari up in Piazza Affari and investors’ eyes are focused on the historic Italian company after yesterday – as www.milanofinanza.it wrote – a report by Deutsche Bank states that Campari itself has “firepower” for M&A operations of 30 billion euros.

Times are hard to predict, but according to analysts at the German banking giant, Campari will continue to actively consider new agreements.

In the first half of 2023 Campari recorded improved revenues and profitability. Management confirmed stable Adjusted EBIT margin guidance on net sales in 2023 at an organic level.

