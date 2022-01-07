Not just elementary and middle schools. In Campania, infant-toddler centers and preschools will also remain closed. This is foreseen by the order signed by the President of the Region Vincenzo De Luca and in the process of being published. Today, during his usual Friday Facebook direct, De Luca had anticipated his intention to postpone the reopening for elementary and middle schools to the end of January. The ordinance therefore provides until January 29 “the suspension of activities in the presence of educational services for children (nursery schools and micronids, spring sections) and of school and teaching activities in the presence of kindergarten, primary school and of lower secondary school “.

The ordinance emphasizes that “the possibility of carrying out activities in presence is always guaranteed if the use of workshops is necessary or to maintain an educational relationship that achieves the effective school inclusion of pupils with disabilities and special educational needs”.