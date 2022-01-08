Schools closed in Campania, an appeal was presented to the Campania TAR for the cancellation, after suspension of the effectiveness, of the order signed yesterday by the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca in the part that provides for the suspension of teaching activities in presence until to January 29 for kindergartens, elementary and middle schools. The appeal was presented by some parents, defended by the lawyers Giacomo Profeta and Luca Rubinacci.

The president of the fifth section of the Campania TAR, Maria Abbruzzese, has issued a decree by which the Campania Region must exhibit by 10 am on Monday 10 January “the pertinent and relevant documents on the basis of the contested ordinance” since, law in the provision, “the order justifies the need for the suspension by making widespread reference to data, reports and preliminary acquisitions not available in the proceedings that are appropriate, due to the relevance of the matter, that are brought to the attention of the judge right from the precautionary phase “.

The judge also believes “that the Campania Region must also justify the adoption of the contested order in substantial concomitance with the entry into force of the legislative decree 5 January 2022 which identifies, as far as is relevant, specific methods of providing school and educational services and it also regulates the obligations subsequent to the possible ascertainment of positive cases in the constant pandemic emergency “.