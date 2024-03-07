Campania, Conte pushes on the regional Rdc. Pressuring De Luca to convince him

The M5s doesn't give up Basic income and if at a national level the measure has now been definitive cancelled and replaced with the “inclusion check”, the leader of the grillini Giuseppe Conte try the regional card and bet on Campania. On March 16th the 5s – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – will present a regional law proposal. At the presentation of this new rule at the press conference in Naplestogether with Conte there will also be the mayor of the city Manfredi and other big names in the party: from Sergio It costs to Mariolina Castelloneup to Roberto FIGthe former president of the Chamber.

But this is not a first attemptIn fact, – continues Il Corriere – the Movement had already tried last August but he was unable to pass the motion in the led council Vincenzo De Luca. Now a new attack is expected, the details are explained to him by the first signatory of the regional law proposal, he is the regional councilor Gennaro Saiello: “Our proposal – explains Saiello to Il Corriere – intends to provide the Region with a innovative income support system compared to all the models tested”. The official figures that will be proposed have not yet been filtered but there is talk of a check up to €500 income support for the poorest families.