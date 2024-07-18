“We have always promoted primary, secondary and tertiary cancer prevention. Lifestyle has a direct impact on prevention. It is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle from an early age, in all moments of life. Scientific evidence shows that leading a healthy life, therefore taking care of one’s diet, following the Mediterranean diet, avoiding smoking and junk food and doing regular physical activity, reduces the risk of cancer by about 40%. Sport, for example, enhances the psychophysical well-being of those who have encountered the disease, for those undergoing therapies, but it also helps prevent oncological pathologies. As an association we convey this message and we believe strongly in primary prevention. In this direction, IncontraDonna promotes many activities, such as the ‘Restart’ project that involves cancer patients in sports activities, such as canoeing and dancing, as well as proposing many other activities, such as musical ones. We have found that, in addition to nutrition, physical exercise, together with recreational activities, actually brings benefits to the health not only of patients, but of everyone”. Thus Antonella Campana, Patient Advocate of Fondazione IncontraDonna and member of the Board of Directors of Fondazione Aiom, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, speaking this morning in Rome at the presentation of the campaign ‘Tumors, choose prevention’ promoted by the Foundation and with the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italy.