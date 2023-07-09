A Uerj survey shows that only 25% of the analyzed materials refer to reporting channels

The survey Campaigns and Actions for the Prevention of Gender Violence in Brazil 2000-2018, carried out by Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro), pointed out that the campaigns are very generic and may not be effectively achieving their objective.

Through a systematic search on the internet and direct contact with some public and private institutions, digital and printed materials were collected from campaigns from 2000 to 2018, such as posters, folders and videos, from political parties, unions, social movements in general, NGOs, the judiciary, congress and the executive branch at the federal, state and municipal levels in cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants.

“Most of the material, 88%, does not have a clear recipient, which means that there is a commitment from society to fight violence, but these actions are very little aimed at the victims or the male aggressor. Shouldn’t these initiatives focus more on victims and perpetrators to become more effective?”said Professor Clara Araújo, from the Department of Sociology at the Institute of Social Sciences at Uerj, who coordinated the study.

According to the survey, 32% of all that is produced from campaigns and prevention actions come from executive powers, 23% from the judiciary system, and 11% from organizations aimed at women.

In 56.6% of the campaigns, the racial representation of the female victims is undetermined, but when there are posters where the woman is identified, in 31.3% of them she is white, and in 10.2%, black.

In only 25% of the campaigns, there is reference to reporting channels, such as Call 180. The States that stand out the most with initiatives are Bahia and São Paulo.

“We created a unique database, never done before, that will be available to researchers and other sectors, with around 7,200 posters and 3,000 videos dealing with campaigns and other types of initiatives to combat gender violence in Brazil carried out until 2018”said the teacher.

The results of the research were presented at a seminar held on the 5th (July 6th, 2023) and Friday (July 7th, 2023) at the university’s Maracanã campus. The study is part of an international partnership with academic institutions in Spain, Portugal and Colombia, which have carried out similar research.

The study was supported by the faperj (Fundação Carlos Chagas Filho de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro) and the Capes (Institutional Program for the Internationalization of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel).

With information from Agência Brasil