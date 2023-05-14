President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s special adviser for international affairs, the super-chancellor Celso Amorim, went to Kiev to present to the Ukrainians what he calls the Brazilian proposal for peace. Amorim, who had already visited Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, seemed not to be very willing to face the crooked paths that lead to Ukraine, but ended up being forced to put his foot in the mud to fulfill the script exemption that is required of anyone who presents himself as a peace mediator. Or, more precisely, for someone who has been campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize for his boss for decades.

Yes, Lula has dreamed of a Nobel for some time. Since the Zero Hunger program, there has been no lack of attempts to establish it as such. Efforts to resolve the nuclear crisis in Iran, for example, were until now the most visible and caricatured test of PT ambitions on the international scene.

But Amorim’s adventure to try to promote peace in Ukraine has everything to become the culmination of a personal and ideological activism that many mistakenly insist on calling diplomacy, but which only makes Brazil look like one of those jugglers who show off at intersections and traffic lights.

Lula sent his friend and right-hand man for foreign policy affairs to make an infernally heavy trip, even more so for an 80-year-old man, to pretend to listen to both sides, although everyone knows what he thinks about the issue.

Lula has already equated the invaded with the invaders. He has already declared that NATO is to blame and suggested that the Ukrainians should stop being a pain in the ass (obviously not in those words) and hand over a slice of their territory so that the war can end. For Lula, Celso Amorim and their surroundings, peace passes through the surrender of the victims. At least that’s how it can be interpreted.

Celso Amorim was invited to visit the city that was the scene of one of the most tragic episodes of the invasion. In Bucha, Lula’s foreign minister saw an exhibition about the extermination of 400 civilians by Russian troops. Skeptical, he told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo: “Obviously, we are against atrocities and killings wherever they occur. These are strong images, I will not go into details. But it is not possible to draw conclusions completely, they are pictures”.

Amorim went to Ukraine to stage neutrality, but he couldn’t hold back.

It shouldn’t be necessary to recall the role that Ukraine and Russia play in the conflict. But, unfortunately, as the horseshoe theory well explains, the opposite extremes of Brazilian politics converge to the same type of vision about Russia and Ukraine, in which the role of each of the countries in the war is equalized or even inverted.

Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainians, who already experienced a similar situation in 2014, in which they lost Crimea to Putin, reacted. There was an aggression followed by a reaction. The “war”, to use a familiar term, is the result of the combination of acts. It was up to the Ukrainians to sit idly by and lose their country or fight back. Apparently, they had no other option. Therefore, the false equivalence that often comes up in the debate is an affront to decency.

As defined by the Prussian general Carl von Clausewitz, author of the book “Of war” (1832), one of the most famous works of military science, “War is the continuation of politics by other means”. That is, efforts to avoid an armed struggle are among the most sophisticated, complex, and essential of politics and diplomacy. These same efforts are applied to ending wars. This is the game that Lula and Amorim are trying to play.

In the case of Ukraine, they already failed at the beginning and there was no option but resistance for survival. And why has it reached this point? More than once, senior PT members, such as former president Dilma Rousseff, have already used the expression “proxy war” to say that the United States and Europe maneuver Ukraine according to their interests. Lula and Amorim are not explicit, but when they talk about war, they almost always include the United States and the “war on terror” in the conversation.

I tend to believe that the invasion of Ukraine has much more interests than Putin’s fib about protecting Russian minorities on Ukrainian territory or the infamy called “denazification”. The invasion, the reaction and the international repercussions allowed Russia, its most powerful ally, China, and all its satellites to coalesce around a discourse of redesigning the world order. Which, by the way, is the siren song that enchants the “active and haughty” diplomacy led by Amorim. Over the corpses and rubble, issues such as de-dollarization, a new system of financial transactions and other devices to deflate the influence of the United States and Europe in the world advanced.

Therefore, the invasion of Ukraine seems unlikely to be resolved by any tropical voluntarism. In theory, only in theory, the war needed to occur so that the conditions for the global political chessboard could be created. And in theory, only in theory, the war will end when things are in their place. And the players are from another league. Not the Brazilian one.