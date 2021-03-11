A month before the elections in Peru, there are no favorite candidates to win the Presidency among a score of candidates in the campaign, which increases uncertainty in the midst of the political, economic and health crisis due to Covid-19.

Lima (AFP)

The indecision of the voters is reflected in all the polls, where the percentage of those who do not know who to vote for leads by a wide margin, well above any candidate.

The Popular Action candidate (center right), Yonhy lescano, leads the voting intentions with between 13% and 11%, distanced from his escorts by only one or two points, which leaves them virtually tied.

“In light of the number of mini-candidates that exist until the last week, we will not know who will win on April 11, but we do know that the country is more polarized and fragmented,” analyst Sonia Goldenberg told AFP.

The different polls place Lescano, the former footballer, at the top of their preferences George Forsyth (center right), Keiko Fujimori (populist right), the ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga and the leftist Veronika Mendoza.

The undecided are around 30% and none of the candidates reaches 15%.

Thus, it seems clear that there will be a second presidential round on June 6, between the two most voted candidates.

Five years of seizures

On April 11, 25 million Peruvians will have to go to the polls to elect a president and renew the 130-seat unicameral Congress. Voting is mandatory in Peru.

Congress is elected in a single round, but the fierce presidential campaign foreshadows that no party would have a majority, so parliament will remain fragmented as it is now.

The more than fifteen parties in contention is “a reflection of the precariousness in which we have been for five years, which has worsened since the congressional election. [extraordinaria] January 2020, “political analyst José Carlos Requena told AFP.

Peru has lived in constant clashes between the Executive and the Legislative since in 2016 the banker Pedro Pablo Kuczynski won the Presidency by 50,000 votes to the populist Keiko Fujimori.

Fujimori’s party, then the majority in Congress, declared an all-out war on him until forcing his resignation in 2018, amid the scandal of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in court in Lima, Peru, on April 16, 2019. Guadalupe Pardo / Reuters

His successor, Martín Vizcarra, dissolved Congress and in the extraordinary legislative elections of January 2020, the collapse of support for Fujimori left a fragmented Parliament. Although very popular, Vizcarra is dismissed.

The winner of the April elections will replace interim president Francisco Sagasti on July 28, appointed by Congress on November 17 after a political crisis that saw three presidents parade in a week.

“There is a great rejection of politicians,” says Requena.

But “Lescano benefits from his image as a provincial and audacious politician [ante las élites capitalinas]”, he adds.

An Andean “Bolsonaro”

In addition to the pointers, among the candidates stands out Rafael López Aliaga, an ultra-conservative 60-year-old businessman who emphasizes his membership in the conservative Catholic organization Opus Dei.

“For the first time there is a far-right candidate with the possibility of winning the elections, we have a Creole Bolsonaro,” says Goldenberg in reference to López Aliaga, who has risen positions since he launched his candidacy three months ago anonymously.

“The center is depopulated, and we do not know if we will have a nationalist president with Lescano or suddenly a Chavista with Verónica Mendoza,” he says.

Pandemic campaign

Although the streets of Lima and other cities are covered in electoral propaganda, and the television broadcasts the candidates’ ads daily, the usual pre-election enthusiasm is barely palpable.

The campaign’s poor pace is marked by movement restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the economic recession – GDP fell 11.12% in 2020, the worst performance in 30 years – caused by a total confinement of 100 days last year. .

Peruvians wait to recharge oxygen tanks on the outskirts of Lima, on February 25, 2021 ERNESTO BENAVIDES AFP

The country is under night curfews and demonstrations are prohibited to mitigate infections.

The second wave of the pandemic has dealt a severe blow by killing 5,648 Peruvians in February, with an average of 6,842 infections a day, four times more than in December. Although infections fell to 5,910 a day last week, deaths, 200 each day on average, do not decrease.

Thus, social networks have become the natural setting for the campaign, with an abundance of memes but a scarcity of proposals in a country where ideology and personality of the candidate tend to matter less.