VBefore the presentation of the Union election program, CSU boss Markus Söder reiterated his call for an expansion of the maternal pension and thus contradicted the CDU chairman Armin Laschet. “I am very sure that the mother’s pension will be in a coalition agreement in the end,” said Söder of the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. All mothers should receive the same pension regardless of the year their children were born. Laschet had advocated not burdening the pension system with additional increases.

Söder rejected an increase in the retirement age. “The retirement at 67 must not be touched. But we have to find new and sustainable solutions for today’s younger generation, ”said Söder. “We are thinking of a generational pension that gives every child a starting account with which they can later build up their private retirement provision.”

Growing distrust of financial forecasts

However, Söder makes all election promises subject to financing: “We need a cash drop after the election. I have growing mistrust in the prognoses of the Federal Minister of Finance. That’s why we first want to see how much money is really there, what was discussed and what can actually be financed, ”said Söder. Söder called for a return to the black zero by 2023 at the latest.

Söder CSU boss spoke out against tax increases. “We will neither increase inheritance tax, nor introduce wealth tax, nor increase the top tax rate on income tax. Our goal is to lower the tax burden – this includes corporate tax. ”The lower VAT rate for the catering industry should apply permanently.

The CDU and CSU want to present a joint election program on Monday. The party leaders meet for this on Sunday evening.

Bouffier believes that the increase cannot be financed

Meanwhile, the deputy CDU chairman and Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, said that he does not consider the increase in the maternal pension aimed at by the CSU to be financially viable. “Since we already have very big financial challenges, I don’t think we can do that now,” said Bouffier to the editorial network in Germany. Both the CSU and the CDU wanted intergenerational equity and sustainability in pensions. But everyone suspects that the current system will no longer work for the younger generation. “If you then introduce another service, you have to say how you finance it.” That is not feasible in view of the worsening budget situation caused by the Corona crisis.