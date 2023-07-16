Al Dhafra Region Municipality organized an awareness campaign to prevent heat exhaustion at the level of cities in the region under the slogan “Safety in the Heat” to ensure the application of occupational health and safety laws and standards in all construction sites in line with international best practices.

The campaign targeted all segments of society, including workers who are exposed to sunlight during their work in their sites, in addition to identifying the risks of exposure to high temperatures and the possibility of heat exhaustion.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among those in charge of managing construction sites by providing safety and security measures for workers to reduce accidents and protect them from injury as a result of exposure to direct sunlight or stress as a result of high temperatures and humidity in construction sites. Workers were made aware of safety instructions in the heat, and cold drinks and juices were provided, in addition to providing hats to protect them from the sun’s rays.