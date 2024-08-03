Genoa – A new drug for the prevention of human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will be available in Liguria starting next autumn. The Region and Alisa announced this by deciding to prepare the use of the new monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimabindicated for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in all infants and children during their first season of virus circulation.

“Considering the danger, especially in the first months of life – explained Councillor Gratarola – we have decided to introduce the offer of the monoclonal antibody Nirsevimab for immunisation against the human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children. The offer is aimed at newborns during the period of viral circulation, from November to March, and to children during their first epidemic season. At the same time, the procedure has been started to ensure the availability of the necessary doses in a timely manner for the start of the immunization campaign, while A.Li.Sa. will define the operating procedures for the start and implementation of the immunization campaign with Nirsevimab”.

In turn, the regional council, following the proposal of the regional health councilor Gratarola, has started the immunization campaign for newborns and children against the virus starting from the 2024-2025 epidemic season.