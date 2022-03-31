THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:09



The Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy has launched the campaign ‘Glasses of real reality’, whose objective is to combat messages of hate and discrimination.

The focus of the campaign, which has been launched with the dissemination of various videos on the Ministry’s social networks, is to point out how disinformation and manipulation affect social networks and, in particular, how they feed the most negative emotions with the fear, uncertainty, hate and manipulation.

net cleaning



The campaign invites the viewer to clean their social networks of ‘fake’ news, of hoaxes and «to differentiate what is real and what is not, and, in this way, be able to see the reality behind each news through the invention of real reality glasses. The campaign ends with the observation that glasses don’t exist, but hate speech does, and that the first step in solving a problem is to see what exists.

The web link ‘Real reality glasses’ has been created, which will be used in parallel to the campaign and to which content can be added. On Monday, March 21, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was celebrated, which has served as the starting point for this awareness campaign, which began on social networks.