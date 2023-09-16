Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 9:02

A coalition of 12 human rights organizations created a campaign to encourage Brazilians to vote in the elections for guardianship councils, which take place on October 1st. As voting is optional, these votes tend to attract a small number of voters.

The campaign Election of the Year is led by organizations such as the Children’s Rights News Agency (Andi), the Brazilian Coalition for the End of Violence against Children and Adolescents and Agenda 227.

Related news:

One site explains how elections work, what to expect from candidates and also suggests, to voters, the names of candidates who are committed to 12 principles, such as popular participation in the construction of public policies, respect for religious freedom and LGBT+ rights, in addition to priority activating the protection network (instead of punitive measures) and maintaining family ties.

Candidates who agree to the commitments can apply to the site, to have their names indicated to voters. “This is a public position by direct appointment of the Brazilian population, so, on October 1st, it is important to look at your city and choose the best candidate, because, for four years, these people will have the responsibility of protecting the lives of children and adolescents in your municipality”, explains the national secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Cláudio Augusto Vieira da Silva.

See also Torsti knows | Why don't the death notices of people with a foreign background appear in the newspapers? Facade of the Guardianship Council in Laranjeiras, Rio de Janeiro Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

According to Silene Freire, researcher at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the election is important because it allows civil society to participate in choosing the guardians of the rights of children and adolescents.

She warns of the importance of voters seeking information about the candidates and voting on October 1st. According to her, many councils have been occupied by politicians and appointed by them. There are, according to the professor, cases of subdivisions by political parties in some municipalities.

“If you have mayoral candidates in that municipality, this relationship [do conselho com a prefeitura] is very limited. The guardianship council should seek to expand and guarantee the rights of children and adolescents through public policies”, says Silene. “Making this mediation with public policies has been extremely flawed in these more than three decades of council.”

Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Miriam Krenzinger also highlights the need for voter participation in the election, as this will define who will work in the neighborhoods or municipalities in the child and adolescent protection system.

“We want to elect people who have a profile that is not only qualified in the area but also knows the field of public policies, who defend human rights, who have a progressive, democratic profile. Finally, they can look at the challenges that affect these children and families, without a criminalizing, punitive or welfare guardianship perspective. Without a view that has vested interests in occupying a space of power for other purposes, such as becoming a springboard for the next elections or becoming a space of power for that person’s religious field”, says Miriam.

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) lists 20 duties of the guardianship council in relation to guaranteeing the rights of children and young people, including: advising parents; request public services in the areas of health, education, social services, security, pensions; forward cases of violations against the rights of this public to the Court and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, assist victims of domestic violence and request protective measures from the Court (such as referral to shelters in cases of violence).

“It is important to emphasize that they are not the ones who will judge, decide or apply which judicial measure will be taken. They also do not do investigative work, nor can they invade family homes. But they can request the support of the police forces to carry out some actions that need to be taken to defend the rights of children and adolescents”, highlights Miriam.

Find out what guardianship councils can and cannot doaccording to information from the Public Ministry of Paraná (MPPR).