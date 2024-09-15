US Secret Service investigates incident that occurred this Sunday (15.Sep), in Florida

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he was “safe” after a shooting this Sunday (September 15, 2024) in the vicinity of his golf course, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The candidate was in the Trump International Golf Club at the time of the incident, according to his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

The US Secret Service said in X (formerly of Twitter) who is working with Palm Beach police to investigate the case. The statement said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

The text states that Trump is safe and says more information will be released soon.

The candidate was shot in July while holding a rally in Pennsylvania. He was rushed from the scene after being grazed by a bullet. The shooter and a person in the audience died.

Trump was speaking when he put his hand to his right ear. The attack on the former president has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, which was responsible for the security of the event.

On Tuesday (10.Sep), former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump published a video in which she claims that there is more to be discovered about the attack against her husband. She questioned the authorities and asked that “the truth about the case” was revealed.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrific and harrowing experience. Now, the silence surrounding it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: why didn’t law enforcement arrest the shooter before the incident? There is definitely more to this story and we need to find out the truth.”said Melania.

The video was shared on the former First Lady’s Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social accounts. The post is part of the promotion of her new memoir entitled “Melania”which is due for release on September 24.