José Campaña faces a penalty fingers to three matches for his expulsion in front of Majorca. Levante, for its part, has no thought appeal the direct red seen by the Andalusian on the bench, minutes after being substituted, for protesting in an ostensible way in the goal of Fer Little boy that it would have meant a tie and that, in the end, it was annulled by the VAR.

Figueroa Vábzquez, referee of the match, remarked in the minutes the expulsion for “protesting ostensibly and repeatedly making gestures leaving the technical area, later entering the field of play”. In his favor he plays that there was no insult. Therefore, Campaña, according to the regulatory precept, would face a sanction of two to three games, losing, at least, the clashes against the Cadiz and the Getafe.

At a key moment of the season, in front of two direct rivals for the goal, Alessio Lisci he will lose one of his strongmen in midfield and a starter in all the games he has coached since taking over the first team. Tomorrow will be known The sanction proposed by the Referees Committee, but Lisci is already preparing her next plans without counting on Campaign.