Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 20:47

In three days, the campaign to raise funds for Pedro’s treatment, son of indigenous man Bruno Pereira, murdered in 2022, reached the goal of R$2 million. The five-year-old boy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, stage 4 cancer, and will undergo a bone marrow autotransplant. After the transplant, he will need the drug betadinutuximab, imported and not yet offered by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Brasília (DF), 01/07/2024 – Beatriz Matos, widow of Bruno Pereira, thanks the donations made to purchase medicines against the cancer that affects her son Pedro. Photo: Juca Varella/Agência Brasil – Juca Varella/Agência Brasil

The boy's mother, anthropologist and director of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI), Beatriz Matos, celebrated the result. “We are very happy. In just 3 days, the SalvePedro campaign reached its goal of R$2 million. This is amazing! The medicine for treatment is guaranteed. Thanks to everyone who engaged and collaborated with us”, she celebrated.

Beatriz Matos now wants to take advantage of the wave of solidarity to help more people. “We will take advantage of all this engagement to do even more. Keep donating. The money raised beyond the target will all be used to help other children who face the same problem as Pedro, through the Anaju Institute. Let's save Pedro's friends. Make every child happier,” he said

What is neuroblastoma

This type of cancer is the third most common among children, after leukemia and brain tumors. It is the most common extracranial solid tumor among the pediatric population, representing 8% to 10% of all childhood tumors.

Increased abdominal volume is one of the possible symptoms of neuroblastoma. Therefore, according to experts, the tumor can be discovered when a child complains of pain in the stomach, discomfort in the chest or muscle pain. It is more common to occur up to five years of age, including newborns.

The drug betadinutuximab, whose commercial name in Brazil is Qarziba, is already registered with Anvisa and is being studied at the University of São Paulo (USP) and at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The search try to reduce the dose of the medicine to 20% in treatment, which could make the medication cheaper. Qarziba helps the immune system identify possible new cancer cells.