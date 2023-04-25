What does Pele mean?

Many consider Pele the greatest soccer player of all time, knowing that his real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, and he died on December 29 at the age of 82.

The term is used frequently in idioms such as “It’s a swimming Pele” (or any other field, including outside sports), or “Pelé-style dribbling”

Campaign statement

The “Pele in the Dictionary” campaign was launched 10 days ago by the Pele Foundation, in partnership with Santos, where the world champions starred three times between 1956 and 1974, and the “Sport F” channel of the Globo Group, the largest media conglomerate in the country..

The goal is to “formalize Pele in the Portuguese language, as a synonym for exceptional, incomparable, unique,” the statement read. “.

Pele (adjective): 1. Better than others 2. A reference to greatness 3. Unparalleled 4. Synonym of excellence 5. Unique “.

Four months after his death, he still honors the owner of the number 10 on many occasions, such as a minute of silence before all the matches of the Brazilian League and South American competitions such as the Copa Libertadores or the Copa Sudamericana. .