Strengthen competitiveness, increase quality of life

He himself was surprised at how quickly and creatively the work is done. How can the competitiveness of the location and the quality of life in the city and region be increased – for the companies, their employees and external specialists? How will Corona change inner city life and retail? What consequences will the digitalization surge have on the world of work?

“The discussions quickly became profound,” recalls Chairman Mehler. The think tank at the Bischofsmühle has thought about specific projects such as a city festival and abstract ideas such as the digitized world of work.

“We are not a debating club”, emphasizes Jens Harde, deputy chairman of the entrepreneur Hildesheim. “There is a willingness to change, but it is limited. That’s why we can’t lean back. ”A workshop with representatives from the city, university, business development agency and banks will take place in November. Then individual projects are to be worked out how the digitization approaches can be implemented in retail, public institutions and companies.

The club scene in the city is to be expanded

Because the emigration of 25 to 30-year-olds in Hildesheim is above average, the association now wants to find out how the quality of living can be improved. “We are considering how we can enlarge the club scene in Hildesheim for a great nightlife,” says Mehler. The committed entrepreneurs therefore want to hold talks with the real estate people and invite nationally successful discotheque operators to the cathedral city.

“Especially in these special times, a location has to remain attractive – after all, nobody moves to a ghost town,” says Mehler about the campaign’s intention. “From the outside, we want to draw companies’ attention to the location and to take the people who live here with us inside. This is our commitment to Hildesheim, ”said the chairman.