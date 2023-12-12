“Today I also found some interesting ideas in the discussion, such as canceling the delay between the prescription and the booking of an outpatient or prosthetic specialist exam”. This was stated by Anselmo Campagna, technical coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions, on the occasion of the first Salutequità Summit, in which the 10 levers for equal access to relaunch and modernize the National Health Service were presented.
#Campaign #Conf #Regional #Health #Commission #Cancel #delay #prescription #booking #specialist #exam
Leave a Reply